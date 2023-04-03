Jennifer Hudson took to social media to share a rare family photograph of her posing with her son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr. The actor and singer is seen smiling next to her now 15-year-old. The EGOT winner invited her followers to wish her son a happy birthday earlier this week.
“Team Jhud, can yal help wish my kid @d.o.j10 a very happy blest 15th birthday! I can not believe that I got a 15 year old ! God is good ! Happy Birthday , my baby!!!!” Hudson captioned her Instagram post.
Celebrities and fans alike took to the comment section to send him their best wishes.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!!” Kelly Rowland commented.
“Happy happy birthday DOJ! BIG birthday blessings to you! And many morrrre!!” wrote a fan.
“Yes Lil king man!!!! Go Leo ! Go DOJ ! You are everything and more . Keep growing gold!” another person commented.
View this post on Instagram
Hudson shares her son with former WWE star David Otunga, also her ex-fiancé. They split in 2017 after a 10-year relationship, according to Essence. They welcomed their son in 2009.
Although the 15-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, his mother has previously opened up about her experience as a single parent.
“My son goes to a predominantly white school, and he has giant hair and a whole afro,” Hudson told Real Simple in September 2023 as part of her cover story. “He loves to walk in there with the big old ’fro and the pick in his hair. And I’m like, ‘Do you realize the statement you’re making? Know that just wearing your hair like that is a statement alone.’”
“Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things — who he is within the world,” she added. “And there’s so many layers he has to learn! But he’s at an age where he can fully understand it. And he’s so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine.”
Hudson is now dating rapper Common, who also hails from Chicago. They were spotted together a couple of years ago, but didn’t confirm their relationship until this year.