Hudson shares her son with former WWE star David Otunga, also her ex-fiancé. They split in 2017 after a 10-year relationship, according to Essence. They welcomed their son in 2009.

Although the 15-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, his mother has previously opened up about her experience as a single parent.

“My son goes to a predominantly white school, and he has giant hair and a whole afro,” Hudson told Real Simple in September 2023 as part of her cover story. “He loves to walk in there with the big old ’fro and the pick in his hair. And I’m like, ‘Do you realize the statement you’re making? Know that just wearing your hair like that is a statement alone.’”