Jo-Ann Stores, an American fabric and craft retail company, faces significant closures of its stores, commonly known as Joann.

According to USA Today, the chain is gearing up to close “approximately 500,” more than half, of its 850 locations. News of the downsizing comes after the company filed for bankruptcy a second time in less than a year in January after going private in March. Joann went public in 2021, per MarketWatch.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,” a statement on behalf of the retailer read. “A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time.”

Joann has yet to release an official list of closures to the public, but it has shared locations to close as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Per court documents, 533 stores in 49 states will close their doors.

California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Washington, Indiana and Massachusetts are expected to lose Joann locations during this initial wave of closures, with 61 shutting their doors in California, 36 in Florida, 33 in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, 26 in Illinois, 24 in New York, 21 in Washington, 20 in Indiana and 19 in Massachusetts.

Fans of the chain in Hawaii are fortunate as the state won’t see any closures during this initial wave.

Joann isn’t the only retailer facing shutdowns. According to CNN, other chains like Kohl’s and Macy’s are in a similar boat and closing stores in 2025.