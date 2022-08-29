So, who will be leading this chapter with Red Lobster and its 545 locations? Damola Adamolekun, a 35-year-old Nigerian native, has been named Red Lobster’s new CEO. This follows Adamolekun’s latest role as an operating partner at Garnett Station Partners, whose portfolio includes Primanti Bros and Checkers. Before that, he served as CEO of P.F. Chang’s.

“Red Lobster is now a stronger, more resilient company, and today is the start of a new chapter in our history,” Adamolekun said, per Chain Store Age. “I’ve been a Red Lobster fan since my first dining experience as a 9-year-old at our Springfield, Ill. restaurant – and as I’ve prepared to step into the role of CEO, I’ve met hundreds of diners across the country who, just like me, are as passionate about Red Lobster now as they were on their first visit.”