Despite the latest data, however, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy remains strong.

“Despite elevated levels of uncertainty, the U.S. economy continues to be in a good place,” Powell said, per ABC News. “The labor market is solid.”

While the federal government cut 10,000 workers in February, the employment numbers increased in health care, social assistance, finance and other sectors. The data also shows that stocks are continuing to fall after Trump issued a temporary withdrawal from some of the tariffs he threatened to impose. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to about 425 points on Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.7% and Nasdaq went down 2.6%.