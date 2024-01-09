Actor, athlete and military man John Amos passed away at the age of 84 on August 21, causing fans of his work to reminisce about his lengthy and successful career. Known for one of his many roles, mainly as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, Amos was the TV dad to characters on the show and kids across America. He often played the stern-but-loving father who instilled diligence within his children. In his five-decade long run in Hollywood, the New Jersey native achieved many accolades before and during his acting career. Here’s what we know about the late John Amos’ net worth.

Who Is John Amos?

As a student at Colorado State University, John Amos played football. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in sociology and become a social worker. Upon graduation, he became a boxing champion in the Golden Gloves organization, an amateur boxing competition within the United States. He played professional football between 1964 and 1967, signing as a free agent to the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs during this time. Amos also played for the United, Continental and Atlantic Coast football leagues. He was a veteran of the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard and Honorary Master Chief of the United States Coast Guard. He also married twice and welcomed two children with his first wife.

John Amos’ Net Worth: The TV Dad With a 5-Decade Long Career In Hollywood

The TV and film actor secured a net worth range between $300,000 and $3 billion. He gained his first major TV role in 1970 on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, where he played Gordy Howard. Amos played this role for three years before joining the Good Times cast in 1974. For 61 episodes, until 1976, the TV father took care of his children, offering love and wisdom to them and his wife. However, after clashing with the Good Times’ white writers about the lack of character development, he quit. In 1977, John Amos began his career in film starring in the Roots miniseries as the older Kunta Kinte.

Other Roles, Appearances and Endeavors

He would go on to take on a host of roles, from his work on All in the Family and The A-Team to Sanford & Son, Coming to America and a stint on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Amos’ nominations include an Emmy, a CableACE, DVD Exclusive and NAACP Image award. Amos was also a member of the theater world, having produced and written Halley’s Comet, an internationally performed one-man play. He also performed in August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean on both Broadway and McCarter Theatre, a theater located in Princeton, New Jersey. In 2020, Amos was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

We wish his family our condolences during their time of grief and celebrate the acting legend for a long and successful career.