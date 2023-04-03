Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC, is welcoming a record-high number of students for the first time in five years this upcoming fall semester. Over 1,350 students expressed interest in the HBCU.
“I think what people would say to me is that it’s a new era of excellence,” Johnson C. Smith University President Dr. Valerie Kinloch said, according to WSOC-TV. “It’s important for us to understand how to attract students to this institution, how to create the energy, how to make sure that they are seen, they are welcome.”
At least 300 students are left without significant financial aid to help cover tuition costs, housing and books.
“Though many folks want to be here, under this new FAFSA they may not have received as much aid so that has generated a gap,” Davida Haywood, VP of student affairs at Johnson C. Smith University, said, according to WCNC.
Incoming freshmen have the most financial need; as a solution, the HBCU has created a $250,000 emergency aid campaign to help as many folks as possible.
“We are going to do all we can do to keep those students who have expressed interest,” Haywood said. “As funding comes in we are going to evaluate a variety of factors including if a student is senior in need of assistance closer to graduation, or if any student is in need we will pay a reasonable amount or do what we can.”
The school will also offer payment plans for some students with higher balances.
“For a student to open up statements and see that someone has invested in them, there is a little bit of weight will be lifted,” Haywood added.
The donations will go toward creating scholarships, recruiting faculty and speakers, as well as research and training opportunities.
“Your gift to Johnson C. Smith University empowers our highly talented and motivated students to pursue their lifelong dreams,” the donation page set up by Johnson C. Smith University reads. “Private gifts fill the gap between tuition and government revenue and the costs of operating the University.
Haywood noted the importance of higher education to help students prepare for their future.
“We know what a college degree can do and the difference it can make in a student’s life,” she said, per WCNC.
Donations close on Aug. 30, while classes are scheduled to start on Aug. 21.