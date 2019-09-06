Jools Lebron, the beauty influencer who recently went viral for using the word “demure” on social media, is thanking TikTok for helping her raise enough money to pay for her gender transition.
“One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition,” Lebron posted on TikTok on Wednesday.
Lebron sparked a viral trend on Aug. 5 when she advised her followers to do their makeup at work in a “demure and modest and respectful” manner.
“I don’t come to work with a green cut-crease,” Lebron said in the video. “I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much, I’m very mindful at work. See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma.”
Lebron now continues to show her followers how to be “demure” in various situations, including boarding a plane or thanking a hotel staff, Variety reported.
The social media star has now earned 1.5 million TikTok followers. Many other social media users are also keeping the trend going with their own “demure” videos.
As Blavity previously reported, Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race and many other celebrities have also joined the “demure” trend.
WNBA rookie Angel Reese also shared her thoughts on the trend.
“’Very demure. very mindful.’ i can’t stop saying that,” Reese wrote on X.
“very demure. very mindful.” i can’t stop saying that 😭🤣
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024
As Blavity previously reported, Merriam Webster defines demure as reserved or modest. English teacher Claudine James posted an explanation on TikTok, saying there is a difference between “demure” and “demur,” which means showing doubt.