There’s a new word being shared on social media and it’s all thanks to TikTok. You may have seen the phrase “very demure, very mindful” making its rounds online. Content creator Jools Lebron started saying these words and associating them with various situations from her everyday life.
“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful,” she said in a video that has been viewed over 10 million times so far. “I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.”
She playfully showed her followers how to act demure in situations like boarding an airplane or leaving a Cirque du Soleil show.
“I don’t rush out of my seat like everyone else,” she said about her “very demure” exit.
Social media took on the phrase and applied it to everyday occurrences and encounters.
@satrayreads
Reading with the dust jacket on is a crime #satrayreads #booktokfyp #bookishhumor #demure @Jools Lebron
What celebrities have taken part in the 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' trend?
Some celebrities also took on the trend, including RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, who used one of Lebron’s audios in a video while doing his makeup.
@bobthedragqueen
@Jools Lebron thank you for reminding me to be demure. I sometimes forget
Angel Reese also commented on the trend, writing that she can’t stop using the phrase.
“very demure. very mindful.” i can’t stop saying that 😭🤣
— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024
What does demure mean?
Demure means reserved or modest and a synonym to coy, according to Merriam Webster. English teacher Claudine James, who posts educational content on Tiktok, shared a definition of the word and explained the difference between the words “demure” and “demur,” which mean to “raise doubts or reluctance.”
@iamthatenglishteacher
#verydemure #vocabularylesson #vocabulary #wordstudy #English The words “demure” and “demur” sound similar but have different meanings and spellings. #Demure (#adjective ) refers to a person, usually a woman, who is reserved, modest, or shy in a way that is considered appealing. For example: “She had a demure smile that made her seem very approachable.” #Demur (verb) means to raise doubts, objections, or show reluctance. For example: “He wanted to go out, but she demurred, preferring to stay home.” Despite their similar pronunciation, they are used in very different contexts. #englishteacher #grammar
On TikTok, some users were excited to find the originator of the internet’s latest buzzword.
“Guys is this the original demure video?!” one person commented under Lebron’s post.
“Commenting to stay on demure-tok,” another user wrote.
“The way you say demure scratches my brain just right,” a third person added.