Joy Reid is set to lose her evening news show on MSNBC as the network undergoes programming changes under new president Rebecca Kutler. According to sources who spoke to The New York Times the final episode of The ReidOut will air sometime this week.

MSNBC plans to replace Reid with three anchors: political commentator Symone Sanders Townsend, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, and journalist Alicia Menendez. The three currently co-host The Weekend on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reid’s History at MSNBC

Reid has been a key presence at MSNBC since 2020, anchoring the network’s 7 p.m. slot. Before The ReidOut, she hosted the weekend talk show AM Joy, which helped establish her as a prominent political commentator.

MSNBC’s Programming Shake-Up Under New Leadership

Since being appointed president earlier this month, Kutler has been making major adjustments to MSNBC’s programming in an effort to boost ratings. While MSNBC is currently ahead of CNN, it continues to trail Fox News in viewership.

As part of these changes, anchor Rachel Maddow has returned to hosting her 9 p.m. show five nights a week, a shift from her previous schedule.

Meanwhile, MSNBC originally announced that Alex Wagner would return to her 9 p.m. slot in April, hosting four days a week. However, sources told The New York Times that Wagner will no longer take that spot. Instead, MSNBC plans to appoint a new anchor, with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki reportedly among the candidates under consideration.

These programming changes mark a significant shift for MSNBC as it continues to refine its primetime lineup.