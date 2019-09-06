Internationally renowned dancer Judith Jamison has died at age 81. Jamison, who was artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, died on Saturday in New York after battling a brief illness, the Associated Press reported. Ailey company spokesperson Christopher Zunner told the AP that Jamison was surrounded by close friends when she died.
“We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all,” Zunner told the AP.
Jamison, a Philadelphia native, learned ballet in a time where it was rare to see Black dancers in the industry. She became a star when she started performing at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965. Jamison performed two of the company’s signature dances “Revelations” and “Cry.”
After dancing with Ailey for 15 years, Jamison performed on Broadway. She was also featured as a guest dancer with other companies. Jamison eventually returned to Ailey and served as the artistic director for two decades.
The trailblazing dancer now leaves a lasting legacy with her mesmerizing skills and her audacity to break barriers.
“She was a unique, spectacular dancer who was majestic and queenly. She danced with eloquence and integrity,” Sylvia Waters, Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita, told the AP. “To dance with her and to be in her sphere of energy was mesmerizing. I was fortunate to perform with her and she set the bar very, very high.”
Jamison is already honored with an exhibition at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. The exhibition, which highlights the legacy of the Ailey company, features a sculpture honoring Jamison, along with some of her iconic photos and videos.
Jamison earned several awards during her career, including the Kennedy Center Honors in 1999. She also won the National Medal of Arts and the Handel Medallion.
Waters said Jamison’s leadership at the Ailey theater “sustained the company and helped it to grow.”
“She was an eloquent speaker, strong leader and ran a tight ship,” Waters said.