Jamison, a Philadelphia native, learned ballet in a time where it was rare to see Black dancers in the industry. She became a star when she started performing at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965. Jamison performed two of the company’s signature dances “Revelations” and “Cry.”

After dancing with Ailey for 15 years, Jamison performed on Broadway. She was also featured as a guest dancer with other companies. Jamison eventually returned to Ailey and served as the artistic director for two decades.

The trailblazing dancer now leaves a lasting legacy with her mesmerizing skills and her audacity to break barriers.

“She was a unique, spectacular dancer who was majestic and queenly. She danced with eloquence and integrity,” Sylvia Waters, Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita, told the AP. “To dance with her and to be in her sphere of energy was mesmerizing. I was fortunate to perform with her and she set the bar very, very high.”