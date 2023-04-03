The New York Liberty clinched their first WNBA championship in 28 years by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in a thrilling Game 5 of the finals before a packed crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Sunday night.

The Liberty had five previous finals appearances, including last year when they faced the Las Vegas Aces. Following that loss, they remained one of three WBA teams (along with the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream) that had not yet won a championship. Now, New York’s crowning of a women’s basketball team as champions brings a renewed wave of excitement to the sports landscape of the city, considered by many as a mecca for sports.

According to Morningstar, “WNBA games on ESPN averaged 1.2 million viewers per broadcast, a 170% increase from last season. WNBA playoff ratings are up 142% compared to the 2023 playoff, with games averaging 970,000 viewers as of Oct. 14.”

The WNBA Finals featured a gripping showdown between the two teams.

The Liberty sought to win their first-ever championship in a thrilling game against the Lynx Sunday night. NBC News reported that the Lynx took an early 9-point lead in the first quarter, but by halftime, the lead shrank to 7 points, giving the Liberty momentum. They had a breakout third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 20-10.