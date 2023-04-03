The New York Liberty clinched their first WNBA championship in 28 years by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in a thrilling Game 5 of the finals before a packed crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Sunday night.
The Liberty had five previous finals appearances, including last year when they faced the Las Vegas Aces. Following that loss, they remained one of three WBA teams (along with the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream) that had not yet won a championship. Now, New York’s crowning of a women’s basketball team as champions brings a renewed wave of excitement to the sports landscape of the city, considered by many as a mecca for sports.
According to Morningstar, “WNBA games on ESPN averaged 1.2 million viewers per broadcast, a 170% increase from last season. WNBA playoff ratings are up 142% compared to the 2023 playoff, with games averaging 970,000 viewers as of Oct. 14.”
The WNBA Finals featured a gripping showdown between the two teams.
The Liberty sought to win their first-ever championship in a thrilling game against the Lynx Sunday night. NBC News reported that the Lynx took an early 9-point lead in the first quarter, but by halftime, the lead shrank to 7 points, giving the Liberty momentum. They had a breakout third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 20-10.
According to CNN, German-born Nyara Sabally was the Liberty’s standout player, contributing 13 points, seven rebounds, and a crucial overtime block. Her teammate, Breanna Stewart, praised Sabally for providing the essential energy they needed.
“We were trying to do whatever we could. We needed, like, a spark and she was that. She continued to trust the process, and we are so proud of Ny,” Stewart said, per CNN.
The Liberty forced overtime after Stewart made two free throws with six seconds left. However, controversy arose over a call when officials ruled Lynx player Alanna Smith fouled Stewart during a layup. Critics, including LeBron James, questioned the decision.
“I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game,” James posted on X.
I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game. 🤦🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2024
The Liberty is New York City’s first professional basketball championship since 1973.
Despite some controversy in the game, the Liberty came out on top, all thanks to Bahamian power forward Jonquel Jones. She led with 17 points and became the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP.
“None of this happens without my teammates and without the people that have poured into me,” she said after the game, thanking everyone in her circle, per CNN.
Sabrina Ionescu also made one of the biggest shots in the game, a three-pointer that further helped them win.
ONE OF THE BIGGEST SHOTS IN LIBERTY FINALS HISTORY FROM SABRINA IONESCU 😱🔥
The Liberty takes Game 3! #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/Whv0AMnNl9
— WNBA (@WNBA) October 17, 2024
The Liberty clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the WNBA Playoffs for the second time in franchise history, matching their record of 32-8 and becoming the first team in WNBA history to achieve back-to-back seasons with 30 or more wins.
“After 28 years, we can finally say it: the New York Liberty are WNBA champions,” Jonathan Kolb, general manager for the New York Liberty, said in a news release statement. “This achievement belongs to our fans who never wavered, each and every Liberty legend who paved the way, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai who breathed new life into an organization in need, and the entire city of New York that has been starving for a championship—and of course, our players, whose grit, sacrifice, and determination have made history.”
The sports world applauded the New York Liberty’s championship win.
Retired WNBA and NBA stars and other prominent sports figures and companies reacted to the Liberty’s win on social media.
A monumental statement with a ring to match. pic.twitter.com/O24Q8exf2i
— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 21, 2024
Congratulations to the @nyliberty and its amazing fans!!! @breannastewart you did it with an amazing team effort🗽#CongratsEllie
— Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) October 21, 2024
Gratulation an Leonie und Nyara zur Meisterschaft!!! Feiert schön!!!
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 21, 2024
Congrats to NY Liberty on the ship. This WNBA season has been fun to watch as a first time fan 😉
— Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) October 21, 2024
Congrats @nyliberty on your first @WNBA championship! Hard fought for sure!
— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 21, 2024
@minnesotalynx thank you for an awesome series! You gave it all you had and we appreciate it!
— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 21, 2024
Shout out both the @minnesotalynx and the @nyliberty… hell of a Finals. @WNBA hell of a year!
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) October 21, 2024
Gothamist reported that the Liberty will have a ticker-tape parade on Thursday. More details will be released by the organization late Monday.