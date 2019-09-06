Former Penn State football player Julian Fleming has been seriously injured following a fatal ATV accident that claimed the life of his 23-year-old girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd.

According to 247 Sports, the accident occurred on Friday when Fleming was driving a 2024 Yamaha ATV with Boyd riding as a passenger.

What happened in the deadly ATV crash involving Julian Fleming and Alyssa Boyd?

Police said the accident occurred in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, when a deer suddenly jumped onto the roadway and collided with the ATV. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities also found a dead deer at the crash site.

Fleming has since been released from the hospital, per 247 Sports. Police confirmed that neither Fleming nor Boyd were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Who is Julian Fleming?

Fleming was one of the top high school football recruits in the country when he graduated from Southern Columbia High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, in 2020. He began his college career at Ohio State, playing four seasons before transferring to Penn State to finish his eligibility.

“I wanted to be close to home, I wanted to be close to my people, and I want to win a Big Ten championship with another team,” Fleming said upon transferring, according to 247 Sports.

One of his most memorable moments at Penn State came during an overtime win at USC, where he delivered a pair of clutch fourth-down catches to help tie the game.

“I contribute whatever they ask of me,” Fleming said at PSU Pro Day. “At the end of the day, it’s a team sport, and the team always comes first. Then that takes priority. So whatever’s asked of me, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”