The New York native graduated from North Carolina State University, where he was a two-time All-American, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2004 and a two-time All-ACC player. Hodge played for the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks before embarking on his coaching career.

“I’m excited to introduce Julius Hodge as our next Men’s Head Basketball coach,” Stinson said in the same press release. “Julius brings an extensive and decorated career to Lincoln highlighted by his stellar collegiate career at NC State, his NBA and overseas experiences as well as over 10 years of coaching at the collegiate level.”