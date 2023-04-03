Lincoln University announced a new addition to its basketball program. Two-time All-American and former NBA player Julius Hodge is the HBCU’s new head coach of the men’s team. It marks his first role as head coach of a basketball team.
“I am thrilled to lead this Lincoln University MBB program as the new head coach, with eagerness to establish a team culture based in Discipline, Hard Work, Accountability, Respect, and Perseverance,” Hodge said in a press release. “These core values will be the cornerstones of our approach, guiding us through every practice, game, and off-court challenge we encounter. Our appetite for excellence will never subside. I would like to thank President Brenda Allen and Athletic Director Harry Stinson for giving me this great opportunity as well as believing in my vision for the future of the Lincolns Men’s basketball program.”
View this post on Instagram
The New York native graduated from North Carolina State University, where he was a two-time All-American, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2004 and a two-time All-ACC player. Hodge played for the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks before embarking on his coaching career.
“I’m excited to introduce Julius Hodge as our next Men’s Head Basketball coach,” Stinson said in the same press release. “Julius brings an extensive and decorated career to Lincoln highlighted by his stellar collegiate career at NC State, his NBA and overseas experiences as well as over 10 years of coaching at the collegiate level.”
In 2015, Hodge became the director of player development at the University of Buffalo. He was also the assistant head coach at Santa Clara University and worked with the staff at San Jose State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“His ability to lead young men, passion for being a father, husband, educator and coach coupled with his experiences will aid our student athletes reach their ultimate goals,” Stinson said. “I look forward to working with him and seeing his leadership continue to build upon our foundation of a championship culture and we’re excited to have him and his family join Lincoln University to help us ‘Protect the PRIDE!’”