K. Michelle plans to release new country music after signing a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“I have been ready. I am grateful for this moment,” she said in a statement. “Rebels and Real Outlawz, it’s time! I am excited and want to thank my BMG Team. I am happy to finally sing the music I grew up on. I am a country girl at heart and can’t wait to share my country music with you.”

BMG’s VP of A&R, Katie Kerkhover, expressed enthusiasm about K. Michelle’s recent signing by highlighting her deep-rooted passion for country music. Kerkhover noted that the Memphis, Tennessee-born singer’s connection to the genre is fundamental, as country music lyrics resonate with authenticity and truth.