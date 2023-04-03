K. Michelle plans to release new country music after signing a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
“I have been ready. I am grateful for this moment,” she said in a statement. “Rebels and Real Outlawz, it’s time! I am excited and want to thank my BMG Team. I am happy to finally sing the music I grew up on. I am a country girl at heart and can’t wait to share my country music with you.”
BMG’s VP of A&R, Katie Kerkhover, expressed enthusiasm about K. Michelle’s recent signing by highlighting her deep-rooted passion for country music. Kerkhover noted that the Memphis, Tennessee-born singer’s connection to the genre is fundamental, as country music lyrics resonate with authenticity and truth.
“When we first met K. Michelle, she radiated her passion for country music. It’s the fabric of who she is because the lyrics represent truth. She’s built an incredible fanbase with her unique vocals anchored with storytelling at its heart and that is what transcends genres,” Kerkhover added a statement.
Last year, K. Michelle announced to her 10 million Instagram followers that her sixth album, I’m the Problem, would be her final R&B project. At the time, she explained that her future musical endeavors would explore new genres, signaling an exciting transition in her artistic journey.
K. Michelle has recently appeared at several country music events, including the 2023 CMA Awards. She was featured on the album A Tribute to The Judds, singing “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Jelly Roll and the Fisk Jubilee Singers and later performing the song live at the award show.
She also appeared in June at Nashville’s CMA Fest and Blavity House Pary Music Festival. During the event, she shared with festivalgoers that she has a new country music album on the way.