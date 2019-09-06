Brooklyn rapper, producer and 9/11 first responder, Ka, has died at the age of 52 on Saturday.

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service — to his city, to his community, and to his music,” his loved ones wrote on his social media accounts. “As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens. Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001, during the attacks on the World Trade Center.”