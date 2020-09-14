Megan Thee Stallion came out for Harris, performing songs such as her hit “Savage.”

Megan introduced her hit “Body” by telling the crowd, “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock reminded the crowd of Trump’s attempt to “find” votes to change the election results in the state, saying, “Donald Trump tried to steal your vote. Kamala Harris is trying to earn your vote.”

Atlanta native Quavo, who has worked with the vice president on the issue of gun violence after the killing of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, also addressed the crowd.

“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business,” Quavo told the crowd.