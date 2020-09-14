Vice President Kamala Harris continues to hit the ground running in her presidential campaign. The presumptive Democratic nominee was in Atlanta on Tuesday, where she had the support of celebrity guests but needed no help firing up the crowd with her vision and her contrasts with former President Donald Trump. Here are the highlights.
Supporting Harris to 'stand on business'
Megan Thee Stallion came out for Harris, performing songs such as her hit “Savage.”
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/WOTb5LA3LO
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 30, 2024
Megan introduced her hit “Body” by telling the crowd, “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”
#MeganTheeStallion performs ‘Body’ at #KamalaHarris rally in ATL:
“If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”
pic.twitter.com/PZHW3HxCEs https://t.co/0bVpU2g9au
— All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) July 31, 2024
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock reminded the crowd of Trump’s attempt to “find” votes to change the election results in the state, saying, “Donald Trump tried to steal your vote. Kamala Harris is trying to earn your vote.”
Warnock: A Florida man called into Georgia and said I need 11,780 votes. I want you to think about that. Georgia, Donald Trump tried to steal your vote. Kamala Harris is trying to earn your vote. pic.twitter.com/zf3nxII92k
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 30, 2024
Atlanta native Quavo, who has worked with the vice president on the issue of gun violence after the killing of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, also addressed the crowd.
“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business,” Quavo told the crowd.
Quavo speaks on raising awareness for gun violence and endorses Kamala Harris for president at her campaign rally in Atlanta.
“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business.” pic.twitter.com/kAMcPN78PA
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 30, 2024
Laying out policy and calling out Trump
Quavo handed things off to Morehouse graduate Tyler Greene, who introduced Harris to a raucous ovation from the crowd.
JUST NOW: Kamala Harris has just walked out onto the stage at her Atlanta rally.
Listen to that applause!!!!!!!
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rVvDYrsqOt
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 30, 2024
Harris discussed several policy issues during her speech. Addressing the southern border, which the Trump campaign has used to attack Harris, the vice president touted her record prosecuting drug crimes.
“As my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it,” noting that Trump pressured Republican lawmakers not to support a bipartisan border control bill so he could continue to use it as an election issue.
VP: Donald Trump has been talking a big game about securing our border. But he does not walk the walk. Or as my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it. pic.twitter.com/3gVsnJ0f6L
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024
Harris declared she would “show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like.”
VP: So here is my pledge to you. As president, I will bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump killed, and I will sign it into law. And show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/2br2Q1gzJV
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024
In a moment that went viral, Harris called out Trump for refusing to commit to showing up for their scheduled debate in September. Harris challenged the former president, “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”
Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage.
Because, as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024
Harris’ Atlanta event demonstrated the enthusiasm her campaign has brought to Democrats, particularly to Black voters, and her speech previewed the points she’ll hammer home on the campaign trail. With three months until Election Day, we will witness whether Trump will meet Harris’ challenge and see how the vice president works to maintain the energy she has generated.