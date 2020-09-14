Vice President Kamala Harris continues to hit the ground running in her presidential campaign. The presumptive Democratic nominee was in Atlanta on Tuesday, where she had the support of celebrity guests but needed no help firing up the crowd with her vision and her contrasts with former President Donald Trump. Here are the highlights.

Supporting Harris to 'stand on business'

Megan Thee Stallion came out for Harris, performing songs such as her hit “Savage.”

Megan introduced her hit “Body” by telling the crowd, “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock reminded the crowd of Trump’s attempt to “find” votes to change the election results in the state, saying, “Donald Trump tried to steal your vote. Kamala Harris is trying to earn your vote.”

Atlanta native Quavo, who has worked with the vice president on the issue of gun violence after the killing of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, also addressed the crowd.

“One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business,” Quavo told the crowd.

Laying out policy and calling out Trump

Quavo handed things off to Morehouse graduate Tyler Greene, who introduced Harris to a raucous ovation from the crowd.

Harris discussed several policy issues during her speech. Addressing the southern border, which the Trump campaign has used to attack Harris, the vice president touted her record prosecuting drug crimes.

“As my friend Quavo would say, he does not walk it like he talks it,” noting that Trump pressured Republican lawmakers not to support a bipartisan border control bill so he could continue to use it as an election issue.

Harris declared she would “show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like.”

In a moment that went viral, Harris called out Trump for refusing to commit to showing up for their scheduled debate in September. Harris challenged the former president, “If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

Harris’ Atlanta event demonstrated the enthusiasm her campaign has brought to Democrats, particularly to Black voters, and her speech previewed the points she’ll hammer home on the campaign trail. With three months until Election Day, we will witness whether Trump will meet Harris’ challenge and see how the vice president works to maintain the energy she has generated.

ATLANTAKamala HarrisMegan Thee StallionQuavoVice President Kamala Harris