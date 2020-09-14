“Israel has a right to defend itself and how it does so matters,” Harris said. “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” she said. “I expressed with the prime minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza,” Harris told reporters, “including the death of too many civilians” and the reality of two million people facing food insecurity in the territory.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” she said.

Harris highlighted “the images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.” She added, “We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies.”

The vice president called on Netanyahu to finalize a proposed ceasefire deal, mentioning she had just told the Israeli leader “to get this deal done.” Harris presented to reporters a vision of a long-term solution that recognized the needs of Israelis, including those still being held hostage, as well as Palestinians, who have spent decades demanding statehood.

“It is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination,” Harris said.