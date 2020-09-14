Contrasting economic visions

Harris promised to enact policies to bolster the United States as the world’s leading economy, focusing on manufacturing and technology. The economic proposals contrast sharply with those favored by Republican candidate Donald Trump. The former president has centered his policy on significantly raising tariffs on foreign-made goods, a popular proposal with most voters but condemned by economists as a recipe for higher consumer goods prices. As Harris and Trump articulated their economic plans, Trump’s perceived advantage among voters on economic issues shrunk considerably, with the two nearly tied on the issue in recent polling. During her speech, Harris took a shot at Trump’s supposed business expertise, noting that her proposals were beneficial because “not everybody was handed on a silver platter $400 million and then filed for bankruptcy six times.”

“Oh, I said that. I actually said that,” the vice president added.

With her speech on Wednesday, Harris gave the most straightforward and detailed look yet at her economic plan. With a little more than one month before Election Day, Harris and Trump will continue to make their cases for how they will benefit Americans, economically and otherwise, hoping to convince the American people that their vision for the country is the best one to support.