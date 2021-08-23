Kamala Harris continues to gain support as the new 2024 Democratic nominee. Grammy-nominated artist Charli XCX is one of the many celebrities rooting for the Oakland native to beat Donald Trump come November 4. President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal and endorsed Harris over the weekend.

Shortly after the surprising news rocked the political world, Charli tweeted, “Kamala IS brat,” according to Page Six. Moved by the singer’s support, Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff posted an Instagram Story in which she praised the pop star for supporting Harris’ presidential run. Emhoff wrote, “Charli_xcx gets it.”

The buzzy term “brat” refers to Charli’s new studio album, brat. According to Charli’s TikTok, “brat” refers to the girl “who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.”

In the clip, which has been viewed over two million times so far, Charli added that a “brat” is also someone who coasts through adversities and is straightforward in their ways. Overall, “brat” is about owning everything about oneself — the good and the bad.

In an apparent gesture of gratitude, Harris appears to be welcoming the 31-year-old pop star’s “brat” endorsement. The @KamalaHQ account on X, formerly known as Twitter, changed its banner to correspond with Charli’s album cover for brat.

Harris is married to former entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff. She has two stepchildren with Emhoff being the youngest.

CBS reported that since Sunday afternoon, Harris has raised over $100 million for her presidential campaign.