The vice president’s trip was widely seen as an attempt by the Biden-Harris administration to court Latino voters. Although Puerto Rico does not have any Electoral College, the over 5 million Puerto Ricans who live in the mainland United States are eligible to vote in the November presidential election. This was the first trip by Harris to Puerto Rico since becoming vice president. She had previously visited the island as a senator in 2017 after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which together left thousands dead and caused heavy damage to the island’s infrastructure, and it has yet to be rebuilt. The vice president noted that her administration has invested heavily in rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid, including putting around $3 billion into reliable and renewable energy.

The administration’s spending and outreach to Puerto Rico contrasts with the approach of former President Donald Trump, who was criticized for his flippant response to the crisis in Puerto Rico. These criticisms grew when Ben Carson, then the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, confirmed that the Trump administration purposely withheld funding for Puerto Rico after the hurricanes. In contrast, Harris tweeted that the Biden-Harris administration has “already invested over $140 billion to help Puerto Rico recover and build a more resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future.”