Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Puerto Rico in her first trip to the island since the Biden-Harris administration took office. While touting the administration’s support for Puerto Rico as it continues to recover from natural disaster, Harris also faced protests over the government’s foreign policy.
The vice president’s trip was widely seen as an attempt by the Biden-Harris administration to court Latino voters. Although Puerto Rico does not have any Electoral College, the over 5 million Puerto Ricans who live in the mainland United States are eligible to vote in the November presidential election. This was the first trip by Harris to Puerto Rico since becoming vice president. She had previously visited the island as a senator in 2017 after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which together left thousands dead and caused heavy damage to the island’s infrastructure, and it has yet to be rebuilt. The vice president noted that her administration has invested heavily in rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid, including putting around $3 billion into reliable and renewable energy.
The administration’s spending and outreach to Puerto Rico contrasts with the approach of former President Donald Trump, who was criticized for his flippant response to the crisis in Puerto Rico. These criticisms grew when Ben Carson, then the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, confirmed that the Trump administration purposely withheld funding for Puerto Rico after the hurricanes. In contrast, Harris tweeted that the Biden-Harris administration has “already invested over $140 billion to help Puerto Rico recover and build a more resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future.”
President Biden and I have already invested over $140 billion to help Puerto Rico recover and build a more resilient, sustainable, and prosperous future.
I am grateful to María and her family for welcoming me to their new home. pic.twitter.com/TJQSO7W3xD
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 22, 2024
The vice president’s visit was marked by protests over a number of issues, including Puerto Rican statehood and the U.S. government’s policies toward the crisis in Gaza. Some protesters burned American flags. Harris’ visit also coincided with the 151st anniversary of the date in which Puerto Rico, then a Spanish colony, abolished slavery, and some people objected to the timing of her visit.
VP Kamala Harris coming to Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 on the 151st anniversary of the abolition of slavery ⛓️ 🙌🏽in PR
👀For a fundraiser held by one of the wealthiest US 🇺🇸settlers escaping taxes in PR (Nicholas Prouty)
Was not on my 2024 bingo card https://t.co/JWA7QjZ12Z
— Andrew J. Padilla 🇵🇷 (@apadillafilm6) March 21, 2024
The vice president’s trip produced an awkward moment during a visit to a community center in San Juan’s Santurce neighborhood. Harris can be seen on video clapping along and enjoying a Spanish-language song being played by local musicians. Her demeanor abruptly changes, reportedly because those with her explained what was actually being sung — protests about the United States’ policies toward Palestine and Haiti.
Kamala Harris claps along to a protest song in Puerto Rico — but stops after an aide tells her what it means: "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? … Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!" pic.twitter.com/ruXTB2Y5tP
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024
These missteps notwithstanding, the administration is likely to continue to reach out to Puerto Ricans and to other key demographics as President Joe Biden and Harris wrap up their first term in office and campaign to win a second.