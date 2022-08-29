Recently, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee made a statement in which she equated motherhood with keeping women grounded before insulting Kamala Harris, who does not have any biological children.
Sanders’ exact words were: “My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”
During a recent interview on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, Harris addressed Sanders’ comments.
“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up,” she told host Alex Cooper.
In 2014, Harris married her husband Douglas Emhoff. She is the stepmother to his two children, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff, from his first marriage.
“We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both. And I consider it a real blessing and I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband’s ex-wife is a friend of mine,” she said.
Harris added that “family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore.”
She also opened about up coming from a divorced household and how that played a role in how she navigated her role as a stepmother.
“I’m a child of divorced parents. When I started dating Doug, my husband, I was very thoughtful and sensitive to making sure that until I knew that our relationship was something that was going to be real, I didn’t want to form a relationship with the kids and then walk away from that relationship,” Harris said. “My own experience tells me that children form attachments and you wanted to be thoughtful about it. So I waited to meet the kids. And they are my children and I love those kids to death.”