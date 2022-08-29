Sanders’ exact words were: “My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

During a recent interview on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, Harris addressed Sanders’ comments.

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up,” she told host Alex Cooper.