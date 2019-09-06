Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are launching an HBCU Homecoming Tour across certain battleground states — North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania — as they press on with their 2024 presidential campaign.
Throughout the HBCU homecoming season, the Harris-Walz campaign will have representatives at various campuses. Representatives will range from Black elected officials and notable HBCU alumni to well-known celebs, according to a press release from the Harris-Walz campaign received by Blavity.
Which schools will be on the Harris-Walz HBCU tour?
The tour is expected to kick off at Winston-Salem State University on the weekend of Sept. 28. It continues on Oct. 12 with stops at Lincoln University and Virginia State. On Oct. 19, the campaign will visit Howard University, along with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Clark Atlanta University. Then, on Oct. 26, Morehouse and Spelman College are up. More campuses will be announced in the coming weeks.
“HBCUs are responsible for educating generations of leaders across all industries and remain some of the most distinguished institutions of higher learning in the United States — that is exactly why as a proud Howard University graduate, Vice President Harris helped lead the Biden-Harris administration in investing $17 billion into HBCUs across the country,” said Harris-Walz 2024 Senior Advisor, Trey Baker. “Thanks to Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda that will be a complete disaster for Black America, these investments, as well as the historic progress that has been made on behalf of our community by the Biden-Harris administration is all on the line this election. Engaging young Black voters and the broader HBCU alumni network across battleground states, is a testament to the commitment of Team Harris-Walz to truly meeting voters where they are at, to underscore the stakes of this election.”
The tour continues the campaign’s outreach with HBCUs and HBCU alum
Harris and Walz recently held in-person and virtual canvassing events across 60 HBCUs, including in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition, Harris participated in a panel interview with the National Association of Black Journalists on National Voter Registration Day. That same day, Walz met with Atlanta University Consortium (AUC) students.
To date, the Biden-Harris administration has invested $17 billion in HBCUs. And over 50 HBCU football legends have endorsed Harris for president, writing: “Given her integrity, values, and demonstrated commitment to justice and equality of opportunity, we are confident that as President she will serve the best interests of all Americans.”