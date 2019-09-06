Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are launching an HBCU Homecoming Tour across certain battleground states — North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania — as they press on with their 2024 presidential campaign.

Throughout the HBCU homecoming season, the Harris-Walz campaign will have representatives at various campuses. Representatives will range from Black elected officials and notable HBCU alumni to well-known celebs, according to a press release from the Harris-Walz campaign received by Blavity.