Kai Cenat made questionable claims on Wednesday, stating that Kamala Harris’ campaign had reached out to him for a livestream appearance, but a source told TMZ that Cenat’s claims are false.
According to the outlet, the 22-year-old streamer said on his platform that both the vice president’s team and the Secret Service had contacted him. However, an unnamed source familiar with the situation told the outlet that neither Cenat nor his team was contacted, and Harris’ team hadn’t even conversed about Cenat and Harris having an interview.
Cenat’s initial livestream appeared to be a rant about how the Secret Service had contacted him “five times” but that he doesn’t want to take part in politics. He also mentioned that a friend he has been trying to get on his show for the last two years reached out to him, hoping there would be a Cenat-Harris collaboration on his platform.
Kai Cenat says he’s been getting calls from Kamala Harris campaign and the secret service for a possible collab and stream with Kamala & says he wants no parts of politics and isn’t gonna involve himself pic.twitter.com/4y6ZAwyABW
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2024
The New York native then shared his thoughts on how he would incorporate politics into his livestreams.
“If someway, somehow, something was to go into where I do a stream [for] politics, I’m going to be 100% honest. I’m going to sit on my stream and say, ‘Why did you guys call me?’” Cenat said during the livestream. “I don’t know! I’ve never done anything with politics and these blogs are like trying to say, ‘Yo, you’ve got to do this s**t Kai‘ — and it’s all the top blogs.“
TMZ reported that Cenat’s team was contacted by a third-party organization regarding his possible appearance at the upcoming Democratic National Convention later this month.
However, the details of those plans remain unclear.
Social media users reacted after Harris’ team debunked the claim.
Kai Cenat: Kamala n dem reached out I declined…
The Kamala campaign: pic.twitter.com/RLbCXBdl0J
— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) August 8, 2024
now why kai cenat out here lying about Kamala Harris tryna be on his stream when she ain't? I am so glad her team cleared that up
— angel t ⭐️ (@officialangelt) August 9, 2024
These things are so funny because for one…Kamala Harris’ team never contacted Kai. Also, audience is important, recommending that Kamala sits down with Karlous Miller and DC Youngfly instead is crazy lmao. Who’s watching that? 😩 https://t.co/dOdg4hlRNp
— keith (@FvshionsWarrior) August 9, 2024