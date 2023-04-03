According to the outlet, the 22-year-old streamer said on his platform that both the vice president’s team and the Secret Service had contacted him. However, an unnamed source familiar with the situation told the outlet that neither Cenat nor his team was contacted, and Harris’ team hadn’t even conversed about Cenat and Harris having an interview.

Cenat’s initial livestream appeared to be a rant about how the Secret Service had contacted him “five times” but that he doesn’t want to take part in politics. He also mentioned that a friend he has been trying to get on his show for the last two years reached out to him, hoping there would be a Cenat-Harris collaboration on his platform.