On Thursday, Angel Reese debuted her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and addressed her rivalry with fellow WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. In a teaser clip posted online, the Chicago Sky player talked about several uncomfortable incidents with Clark’s fans.

Angel Reese says some Caitlin Clark fans have been racist toward her, sent her death threats, created fake naked AI pictures of her to send to her family members, and have even followed her home at times 😳



“Caitlin is an amazing player, and I’ve always thought she was an amazing player. We’ve been playing each other since high school,” she said. “So I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans. They ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully, but sometimes it’s very disrespectful.”

She doesn’t care if fans stand ten toes down for their favorite players; it’s the racism that bothers her, adding, “I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it, and I don’t believe she stands on any of that.”

The 22-year-old isn’t referring to just a few mean social media comments. Reese mentioned death threats and folks following her home in addition to nude photos of her generated by artificial intelligence.



“They have sent it to my family members. My family members are like, uncles are sending it to me, like, ‘Are you naked on Instagram?'” she declared.

