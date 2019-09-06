A Texas judge who reduced the bond for 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony is beefing up security after receiving threats following her decision to reduce Anthony’s bail from $1 million to $250,000, TMZ reported.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are still looking to identify the person who made threats against Judge Angela Tucker. It also appears that Tucker has since switched her X account to private.

What are investigators saying about the threats against Judge Angela Tucker?

“If the individual responsible is identified, potential charges could include Unlawful Disclosure of a Residence Address or Telephone Number and Obstruction or Retaliation,” the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said, according to TMZ.

What is Karmelo Anthony charged with?

Anthony allegedly stabbed fellow track athlete Austin Metcalf during an argument on April 2. He is now facing one count of first-degree felony murder. Anthony’s attorney argued that his bond should be reduced due to a lack of criminal history. As a trade-off though, Anthony was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay home.

As Blavity reported, Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf after he told him to move out from a tent that was reserved for his team during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. Metcalf died at the hospital. Anthony admitted to the crime after he was arrested, but he also said he was acting in self-defense.

Is Karmelo Anthony facing the death penalty?

Citing 2005’s Roper v. Simmons ruling, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said Anthony would not face the death penalty if convicted.

“The Supreme Court has said not only can you not seek the death penalty against someone who committed a crime when they’re 17, you can’t even get them life without parole,” Willis said, per People. “That would not be something we could do even if we wanted to.”