Texas teen Karmelo Anthony, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his peer Austin Metcalf will be spared the death penalty.

As Blavity reported, the 17-year-old student-athlete (not to be confused with NBA icon Carmelo Anthony) allegedly stabbed Metcalf after he told him to move out from under a tent for his team during a UIL District 11-5A championship track meet in Frisco at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Per reports, the victim bled heavily on the scene in his twin brother’s arm and was pronounced dead upon his arrival at a nearby hospital. When police arrested Anthony, he admitted to committing the crime but claimed it was an act of self-defense. The case quickly attracted nationwide attention, causing heated discourse online about the unknown details that happened during the exchange that led to the loss of life.

Prosecutors rule out death penalty for Karmelo Anthony

According to People, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis gave an update on the case on April 10. He revealed that Anthony would not be subject to capital punishment if convicted of murder.

“The Supreme Court has said not only can you not seek the death penalty against someone who committed a crime when they’re 17, you can’t even get them life without parole,” Willis stated, citing the landmark Roper v. Simmons ruling from 2005.

“That would not be something we could do even if we wanted to,” he added.

According to WFAA, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office has not yet received the case, as the police investigation remains ongoing. Willis hoped the case would stay in Collin County, emphasizing his desire for residents to determine the outcome.

Judge reduces $1 million bond for Karmelo Anthony

On Monday, Anthony’s new lawyer, Mike Howard, appeared in court to request a reduction in his current $1 million bond to $250,000, Fox 4 News reported. Despite not getting what he originally set out for, the hearing ended with the result his new legal team wanted. Judge Angela Tucker of Collin County’s 199th District Court ruled to lower Anthony’s bond to $250,000 while imposing strict new conditions if he is released.

There were multiple things that Judge Tucker took into account when making her decision, including Anthony’s age, lack of past criminal history, citizenship and close ties to the community when setting the new bond amount.

Anthony was informed that he must wear an ankle monitor and obtain approval before leaving his home if he posts bond. Additionally, he was made aware that violating the guidelines would lead to his immediate return to jail.

Both students’ families attended the bail bond court hearing. Anthony’s parents and several others were in attendance to support him, while Metcalf’s parents, grandfather and aunt were present wearing gold ribbons and No. 11 pins in honor of their relative.

Anthony’s father testified on the stand, stating that the family currently cannot access the funds that have been raised. He explained that as the family’s sole provider, the intense public attention surrounding the case has caused them to relocate. He mentioned that, between moving expenses and the ongoing responsibility of supporting his wife and four children, they could not meet the $1 million bond requirement.