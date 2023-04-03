The family of Karmelo Anthony (not to be confused with the NBA player, Carmelo Anthony), a high school student who was charged in the murder of one of his peers, has raised nearly $160,000 for his defense fund. The 17-year-old says he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed fellow track athlete Austin Metcalf.

Anthony and Metcalf were attending a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas on April 2.

Details of the alleged confrontation between Metcalf and Anthony

A confrontation started around 10 a.m. when Metcalf asked Anthony to move out from the tent put up for members of his track team. Anthony allegedly told him, “Touch me and see what happens,” according to the affidavit obtained by People.

Metcalf allegedly went on to touch Antony, who said to punch him and see what happens. Metcalf then moved towards Anthony. That is when he allegedly took out a knife from his bag, stabbed Metcalf in the chest, and left the tent.

“I was protecting myself,” Anthony told police as he got arrested, according to the affidavit. “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

“He put his hands on me. I told him not to,” Anthony added, before asking police “if what happened could be considered self-defense.”

Metcalf, 16, was pronounced dead by the time he arrived at the hospital. Anthony was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to law enforcement. A judge set his bond to $1 million.

Anthony is claiming self-defense

Anthony’s attorney claims that information about the incident points to it being self-defense.

“I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,” defense attorney Deric Walpole told NBC 5. “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”

He also asked the judge to lower Anthony’s bond.

Anthony’s family is supporting his self-defense claim and started a fundraiser to help cover legal fees.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful,” the page reads. “As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

As of Monday morning, the fund has raised nearly $160,000.

“He was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him,” Metcalf’s father wrote, according to People. “He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA. He was looking forward to taking his game to the next level.”