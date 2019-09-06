New information in the case of Karmelo Anthony reveals more about the 17-year-old student-athlete accused of stabbing his peer, Austin Metcalf, at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2.

The new evidence, seen in court documents obtained by NBC 5, states that Anthony did “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Austin Metcalf, by stabbing Metcalf with a knife, a deadly weapon.”

What happened between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf at the track meet in Frisco?

The deadly confrontation between the two student-athletes happened when Metcalf’s Memorial High School team attended the track meet in Frisco with Anthony’s Centennial High School. Witnesses said Metcalf first told Anthony to move from Memorial’s pop-up tent. The two teens then got into an argument at Kuykendall Stadium and it ended after Anthony allegedly pulled out a knife from his bag and fatally stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Police said Anthony confessed to the attack, saying, “I’m not the alleged, I did it.”

“I was protecting myself… he put his hands on me. I told him not too [sic],” Anthony said, according to police.

County District Attorney Greg Willis, who released a recorded message after Anthony was indicted on Tuesday, said his team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury for weeks.

“Today I summarized that evidence and I asked the grand jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony, which they did,” Willis said, per NBC 5. “With this indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system.”

What did surveillance video reveal about the fatal encounter between Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf?

Surveillance footage reviewed by NBC 5 didn’t clearly show the people involved in the fatal encounter at the track meet, but it shows a crowd scattering quickly after somebody in a black suit approached a person with a yellow poncho near a tent. The video shows people around the tent running in all kinds of directions while others in the stadium still didn’t understand what was happening. Some people who appeared to be trainers were also seen running across the field to the tent where the chaos was happening. A police cruiser and an ambulance arrived at the scene a short time later.

NBC 5 stated that the Frisco school district only allowed the media to see the video under strict conditions. Per the outlet, reporters were not allowed to take a copy of the video or record the footage, but they were able to see it with a district representative present. The district also didn’t allow reporters to pause or rewind the footage, NBC 5 reported.

What’s next in the case of Karmelo Anthony?

Anthony’s trial date hasn’t yet been set, but attorneys for both parties are expected to meet Judge John Roach in the next few weeks. While he is now released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond, Anthony is placed on house arrest. The 18-year-old is required to remain under a parent’s supervision or another adult representative at all times.