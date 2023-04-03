Karmelo Anthony, now 18, who is accused of fatally stabbing fellow student Anthony Metcalf during a Texas high school track meet in April, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the teen’s death.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Anthony in the April 2 stabbing death of Metcalf, 17, during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Anthony was 17 at the time, according to a news release from the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

Under Texas law, once a person turns 17, they are legally considered an adult, and criminal charges are handled in adult court, according to the Texas District & County Attorney Association.

In a video statement, Willis called Metcalf’s death a “violent loss” and said the community was shaken by what happened at the track meet. He also discussed his trust in the criminal justice system regarding these charges.

District attorney speaks out following the grand jury’s indictment

“For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did,” the district attorney said.

The court will schedule a date for trial.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core. But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves,” Willis said.

He continued, “We’re also mindful of Austin’s family, and everyone who loved him. Please keep them in your thoughts — and, if you’re willing, in your prayers as well.”

If convicted, Anthony faces five to 99 years or life in prison for first-degree murder in Texas and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

‘I am pleased that we are moving forward’

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, said he was “pleased” with the news of the indictment and “looks forward” to the trial as a step toward justice in his son’s death.

“I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back,” he said, according to CBS News.

Mike Howard, Anthony’s attorney, said in a video statement that the teen and his family trust the justice system to prove he acted in self-defense against Metcalf.

“Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court,” Howard said.

“Because it’s only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done,” he continued. “We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense.”

Karmelo Anthony’s murder case so far, explained

Blavity reported that on April 2, Anthony, a former student at Centennial High School, and Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, were both track athletes. The two got into an argument during a meet at Kuykendall Stadium. The confrontation escalated, ending with Metcalf’s death after Anthony allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

After the incident, Anthony told a school officer that he was “protecting himself” after Metcalf allegedly put his hands on him. When police labeled him as an alleged suspect, the teen admitted to stabbing the 17-year-old and said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

He was charged with first-degree murder and released on a reduced bond of $250,000 and has since been on house arrest.