Formerly of the Trump Administration, Kashyap “Kash” Patel got his start in government as a public defender. His work typically involved trying cases of murder, drug trafficking and financial crimes. After serving in this role for over 12 years, working as a national security prosecutor and in Joint Special Operations Command, Patel took on senior leadership positions in the Trump administration. His other roles include being an author and foundation founder. With this plethora of experience, what is Patel’s net worth? Here’s what we know.

Who Is Kash Patel?

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Patel is a native of New York. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and returned to New York to earn his law degree. Patel also attended the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom where he earned a Certificate in International Law. According to the biography on his website, his work in law allowed him to uncover the spying committed by the FBI and Department of Justice on Trump. Throughout his career, he’s also taken on the roles of Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense (DoD), Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Director for Counterterrorism.

Why Trump Described Patel’s Book As “Brilliant”

Patel’s knack for discovering corruption also led him to author the popular Nunes Memo, which was about the historic corruption of law enforcement. He has also authored children’s books, Plot Against the King and The Plot Against the King 2, in addition to Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, which Trump described as “a brilliant roadmap to take back the White House and remove these gangsters from all of government.”

From Leisure Life To Controversy With Patel

When Patel isn’t advising on national security or writing books, the lifelong fan of ice hockey is either playing, coaching and/or watching the sport. He is also the founder of The Kash Foundation. His nonprofit organization is committed to providing active duty service members and veterans with assistance. That assistance comes in the forms of education programs, legal defense funds and financial assistance.

Despite his involvement in a range of departments within the government, Patel’s net worth remains undisclosed. However, it’s been reported that Patel solicited donations to provide two alleged FBI whistleblowers with thousands of dollars to dispute claims of corruption inside the Justice Department. He’s also said that the organization would be giving away $1 million in 2023, while being vague about how it actually spends its money or helps those in need.

Currently, Patel sits on the board of directors for the Trump Media Technology Group.