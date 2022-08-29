Cornell University dropped R&B star Kehlani from Slope Day (an annual end-of-year celebratory student event) just two weeks after she was announced as the headliner, according to the Ithaca Journal.

As Blavity previously reported, Kehlani has been very open about the ongoing Gaza war, advocating for a ceasefire.

“I am feeling October levels of rage. The disoriance that is this f**king industry. That is my peers of highly f**king platformed people, well-paid people who have already beat the f**king game,” she said. “And you can’t stop for a second and recognize that we wouldn’t have anything that we have — nothing we do has a f**king purpose without people and you can’t turn the f**k around and reach back for people? You can’t speak? Disgusting.”

The Grammy-nominated artist also shared that some brands and peers refuse to work with them due to their pro-Palestine stance.

Cornell University canceled Kehlani’s Slope Day performance

Cornell University President Michael I. Kotlikoff posted an open letter on the school’s website to address why Kehlani’s Slope Day performance was canceled.

“Unfortunately, although it was not the intention, the selection of Kehlani as this year’s headliner has injected division and discord into Slope Day,” he stated. “For that reason, I am rescinding Kehlani’s invitation and expect a new lineup for a great 2025 Slope Day to be announced shortly.”

He added, “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt, and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos, and on social media. While any artist has the right in our country to express hateful views, Slope Day is about uniting our community, not dividing it.”

Cornell University cited ‘inclusivity’ as reason for canceling Kehlani’s Slope Day performance

Kotlikoff said he wants to ensure the signature event is “inclusive” to all, ending his note with the following: “I understand that my decision will be celebrated by some and criticized by others. I believe it is the right thing to do and the decision I must make to ensure community and safety at this high-profile event that reaches the entire campus. Cornell is an institution where ‘any person can find instruction in any study’ and where every person should feel included at the signature social event of the year.”

Kehlani has not made a public statement since being dropped from Cornell’s annual Slope Day as of press time.

Backlash after Cornell cancels performance

Folks took to social media to decry Cornell for cancelling the performance.

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Cornell just rescinded their contract with @Kehlani to perform at our end-of-year concert because she’s pro-Palestine. According to our admin, the KKK would be welcome at Cornell in the name of free speech — but Kehlani would “inject division and discord” into our campus.”

Someone else wrote, “cornell revoking Kehlani from performing is the biggest red flag I’ve ever seen.”

“The pathetic creeps over at @Cornell canceled @Kehlani performance and then smeared her,” posted another person. “Stop sending your kids to these garbage, racist, genocide supporting universities.”