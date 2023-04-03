Two-time Grammy nominee Kehlani just made their NPR Tiny Desk debut!
“It’s been a long time coming,” the 29-year-old artist said before performing “Distraction” from her 2017 debut album, SweetSexySavage, Billboard reported. “I definitely know I’m overdue for doing this so thank you for making sure I was able to get here this far along in my process.”
Kehlani’s set list also included hits from her years-spanning career, including “Nights Like This,” The Way” and “Can I.” She concluded the Tiny Desk performance with “After Hours” off her latest studio album, Crash, which she described as the “most free, most fun, most loud, most fueled” project thus far.
During the 15-minute set, Kehlani took a brief moment to focus on a pledge of activism.
“I wanna take a second to say free Palestine, free Congo, free Sudan, free Yemen, free Hawai‘i,” she said. “Beyond an end to the ceasefire, we need an end to the occupation. It’s deeper than this. I need everybody that’s here right now, everybody that’s watching, to step up, to use their voices.”
Kehlani is set to kick off their Crash World Tour in September with special guests Flo and Anycia. The tour will include stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In the meantime, she is working on a new mixtape While We Wait 2, which she teased in late July. It’s a follow-up to 2019’s While We Wait, which cracked the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Check out Kehlani’s entire Tiny Desk performance below!