“It’s been a long time coming,” the 29-year-old artist said before performing “Distraction” from her 2017 debut album, SweetSexySavage, Billboard reported. “I definitely know I’m overdue for doing this so thank you for making sure I was able to get here this far along in my process.”

Kehlani’s set list also included hits from her years-spanning career, including “Nights Like This,” The Way” and “Can I.” She concluded the Tiny Desk performance with “After Hours” off her latest studio album, Crash, which she described as the “most free, most fun, most loud, most fueled” project thus far.