Keith Lee Criticizes Washington D.C.'s Food Scene And Says It Is 'Geared Directly Towards Alcohol,' Gets Pushback From Locals

It appears Keith Lee has some mixed thoughts about D.C.‘s food scene. In a recent video he posted to social media, Lee said too many restaurants he tried are focused more on the alcohol they serve.

“In my opinion, all the restaurants are geared directly towards alcohol,” Lee said on TikTok. “If you don’t drink, it seems like it’s slim pickings. I’m talking about everything. Alcohol, bottomless, topless…I don’t drink, so I’m hungry.”