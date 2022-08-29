Kendrick Lamar came out swinging in this round of the ongoing rap beef between the “Big 3.” This time, his scathing words were directed toward Drake in a 6-minute diss track titled, “Euphoria.”

Lamar left no room for misinterpretation of his issues with Drake, classifying himself as a “hater” of the “Nice For What” rapper.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” Lamar rapped. “I like Drake with the melodies/ I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

Lamar brought up Drake’s overly-advertised connection with rapper Sexy Redd: “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red/ I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don’t like women/ That’s real competition.”

K. Dot also warned Drake that his previous battle with rapper Pusha T was more in his league.

“Yea, f**k all that pushin P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me.”

Throughout the lyrical bashing, Lamar called the Toronto native out for so many offenses against the culture, including “Blackface” and let him know that “We don’t wanna hear you say ‘n***a’ no more.”