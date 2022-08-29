Kendrick Lamar came out swinging in this round of the ongoing rap beef between the “Big 3.” This time, his scathing words were directed toward Drake in a 6-minute diss track titled, “Euphoria.”
Lamar left no room for misinterpretation of his issues with Drake, classifying himself as a “hater” of the “Nice For What” rapper.
“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” Lamar rapped. “I like Drake with the melodies/ I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”
Lamar brought up Drake’s overly-advertised connection with rapper Sexy Redd: “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red/ I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don’t like women/ That’s real competition.”
K. Dot also warned Drake that his previous battle with rapper Pusha T was more in his league.
“Yea, f**k all that pushin P, let me see you push a T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me.”
Throughout the lyrical bashing, Lamar called the Toronto native out for so many offenses against the culture, including “Blackface” and let him know that “We don’t wanna hear you say ‘n***a’ no more.”
He also mentioned the questionable use of Drake using an AI-simulated version of Tupac in his latest diss track, “Taylor Made.”
“A Canadian n***a making Pac turn in his grave,” he rapped.
Due to copyright threats from the late rapper’s estate, the song has since been taken down from streaming platforms.
The gloves were officially off when Lamar brought up Drake’s parental skills and his relationship with his son, Adonis.
“Why would I call around tryna get dirt on n***as?/ Y’all think all of my life is rap? That’s ho shit/ I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that.”
For those keeping up, the rap battle between Lamar, Drake and J. Cole has taken some twists and turns over the last few months.
The fire started when Lamar jumped on Future’s “Like That,“ calling out his opponents for assuming they were playing on the same field. “Motherf**k the big three, n—a, it’s just big me.“
J.Cole’s entry into the battle, “7 Minute Drill,“ was received with mixed reviews but was ultimately wiped from the slate when the rapper apologized for the track, calling it “the lamest sh*t” he’s done in his life.
Drake wasn’t as friendly about his first offering. His “Push Ups” diss included shots at Lamar’s stature. “You won’t ever take no chain off of us / How the f**k you big steppin’ with a size-seven men’s on?”