Kendrick Lamar‘s Drake diss, “Not Like Us” won two out of the four major awards at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards that it was eligible for– both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lamar also led the night with wins, having 5 overall, with the addition of Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

Lamar’s win for Record of the Year got everyone on their feet at the Crypto.com Arena, with everyone from Swift to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter dancing to the track.

He said in his speech, “Dre, what’s up? Swiss what’s up? We gonna dedicate this one to this city: Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, San Bernardino, all that. This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup, since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that to write ones like these. I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we can change and restore this city. Keep rocking.”

Diana Ross later presented him with Song of the Year. In that speech, he shouted out several West Coast artists that “inspired him to be the emcee I am today.”

“This is what it’s about, man, because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music. I don’t care what it is. We are the culture that’s gonna always stay here and live forever,” he said. “And tell the young artists, like my man points out, I just hope you respect our fam. I saw a respect the art form, get you where you need to go, salute, I appreciate y’all, I love y’all.”

“Not Like Us” is now the most awarded rap song in Grammys history with the 5 wins it earned. Lamar also has 22 wins overall now.