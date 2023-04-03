Kendrick Lamar dropped his full-length diss track against Drake entitled “Euphoria” on Tuesday.
Within 72 hours, he doubled down on his vitriol for the Canadian pop star by releasing “6:16 in LA,” his second diss track targeting Drake, on Instagram before giving Drizzy a chance to respond to the first one.
The brand-new track dropped on Friday, with K.Dot taking several more shots at Drake, including his OVO crew, calling into question the intent of their loyalty and dubbing him a “bully” in the process.
“Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/ Everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it.”
He insinuates that Drake’s entourage consists of fraudulent users who’ve only latched on for his clout and riches.
“If you were street smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you/ a hundred n***as that you got on salary, and 20 of ’em want you as a casualty.”
Before dropping “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA,” Lamar sent shots at Drake as an uncredited feature on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That.“
The track rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts simultaneously. It was Future and Lamar’s third No. 1 single on the Hot 100 and Metro’s first as a credited artist.
“Euphoria” is a scathing, surgical attack on Drake from myriad angles. Some of the matters he explores include the potential inadequacies of Drake as a father, the idea that he isn’t original or as compelling as he once was, and his adversity as a bi-racial person.
As a direct result of the track, Toronto’s New Ho King Chinese restaurant has amplified its visibility and sales, according to a report from People magazine following Kendrick’s mention of the eatery on his track.
“Don’t speak on the family, crodie/ It can get deep in the family, crodie/ Talk about me and my family, crodie?/ Someone gon’ bleed in your family, crodie/ I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and blamy, crodie.”
We’ll have to see if Drake responds with Kendrick Lamar dropping back-to-back blows.