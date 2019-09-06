Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, is eagerly anticipating Lamar’s halftime performance like many of his fans.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world’s biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” Schusser said in a statement, per Variety.

Lamar has won 17 Grammy awards in his career. The 37-year-old released one of his most successful album’s, Damn., in 2017. Lamar earned a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 project, making him the first non-classical, non-jazz musician artist to get the award.

The latest news on the Super Bowl halftime show comes in the midst of Lamar’s historic summer, highlighted by his “Not Like Us” track. The song, which was part of a back-and-forth battle with Drake, remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.