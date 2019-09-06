Kendrick Lamar‘s summer hit “Not Like Us” is now becoming a regular feature at HBCU bands. As schools across the U.S. gear up to welcome students for the 2024-25 school year, several marching bands have been performing Lamar’s diss track at their shows.

One video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday showed Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 band performing “Not Like Us” at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta as part of their Field Show.