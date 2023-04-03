Super Bowl LIX increases halftime show viewership

On Tuesday, Roc Nation shared the milestone in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the increase in viewership.

“We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers,” the entertainment company wrote, emphasizing how the performance was up +3% from last year.

K.Dot’s halftime show performance also attracted more viewers than the actual football game, which drew 126 million viewers, per Fox Sports.