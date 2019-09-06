After the Philadelphia Eagles‘ historic Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, fans are now ready to celebrate at the team’s championship parade. The team announced on Monday that the parade will be held on Friday along Philadelphia’s Broad Street.
“At 13 miles, Broad Street is Philadelphia’s longest straightaway,” the team announced in a video on social media, according to Today.com. “It runs north to south, right through the heart of the city. And it just so happens to wind up down by Lincoln Financial Field. It may only be 100 feet wide, but we’ll find a way to make room for everyone.”
Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday 😏 pic.twitter.com/i07pIt315U
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 10, 2025
As the Vince Lombardi Trophy appears at the end of the video, Eagles fans can be heard roaring in the background.
“Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday,” the team wrote, making a reference to the Eagles first Super Bowl win in 2018.
The city of Philadelphia also released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, to confirm details of the parade.
“The City can confirm the Eagles celebration will be on Friday, February 14. Together, with the @Eagles, we will reveal more details soon,” the city announced.
— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 10, 2025
In an interview with 94WIP sports radio, team president Don Smolenski said the Eagles decided to schedule the parade for Friday because snowfall is expected later this week.
“Just watching the weather and we’ve got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do,” Smolenski said, per The Associated Press. “And one extra day of planning doesn’t hurt.”
The Eagles secured their Super Bowl title with a dominating 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, who were looking to win their third straight championship. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl 2025 MVP after leading his team to victory, celebrated with his team and family as green confetti fell down at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
“It’s been a very unprecedented journey. The journey, it’s always the beginning until it’s the end, and I think, it means a lot,” Hurts told ESPN. “Things come right on time. The last time around, it wasn’t our time, it wasn’t my time. Sometimes, you have to accept that you have to wait your turn. … As great as the performance was, it wasn’t enough to win. Going through those emotions and processing those things, that experience, lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win.”