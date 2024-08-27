Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was once her trusted manager, who was by her side through the start and peak of her career. The couple were together through her stint at Hot 97 and married in 1999 while she was still a radio DJ for Power 99. As Williams’ manager, he oversaw many of her career decisions, even helping Williams secure her famed talk show, which debuted in 2008.

Sadly, their relationship came to a halt when it was discovered that Hunter fathered a child with another woman. Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, which was finalized in April 2020. Sadly, her final appearance was on July 16, 2021, due to several health issues. The Wendy Williams Show concluded in 2022, giving way to the Sherri Show. Since much of Hunter’s income was tied to his ex-wife, he has reportedly taken a financial hit. Still, his net worth sits at $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s how Hunter has made much of his money.

Hunter Was the Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show

Hunter became the executive producer of Williams’ wildly popular talk show in 2011. His salary at the time is unknown, but it appears it was enough to sustain his lifestyle. Hunter delved further into this career path, executive producing the Game Show Network series “Love Triangle,” along with Williams, also in 2011. The show only aired for one season, and in 2013, the former couple launched Wendy Williams Productions.

Hunter was axed as executive producer of the Wendy Williams Show in April 2019 following the divorce filing. As part of their split, Hunter was forced to sign over his shares of the production company to Williams. Additionally, he was given half the money from the sale of their Livingston, New Jersey, home and was paid $250,000 to find new living arrangements. Also as part of the divorce agreement, Hunter and Williams agreed upon him receiving a severance payment from the show. However, this was terminated when Williams’ yearly income fell due to her absence from the talk show. Additionally, Wells Fargo put a halt on her accounts due to suspicions of financial abuse. In October 2023, Hunter was forced to sell his Florida mansion, earning him $1.2 million in the sale.

Hunter Also Owns a Publishing Company

Outside of television, Hunter also started his own publishing company, though it’s unclear how much of it has contributed to his overall wealth. The Hunter Publishing Group is responsible for Xscape singer Tamika Scott’s cookbook, “Table Set.” The company was heavily promoting the book. Another release was “I Kick A** at Work!: The Strategy Journal for Career Professionals,” written by Sonia Alleyne. Neither were as commercially successful as Hunter’s joint ventures with Williams.

However, as of October 2024, it doesn’t appear the company is still in business. The website is now defunct, and the Instagram page has not been updated since September 2022. While it’s unclear what he is up to now professionally, he is back in court fighting Williams in relation to their divorce. Hunter is now asking that it be overturned due to allegations of Williams concealing assets before it was finalized. Whether or not this will work in his favor remains unknown, though it’s evident Hunter is still looking to cash in on his marriage.