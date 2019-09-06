Khaby Lame has been detained and released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a statement to Men’s Journal, ICE confirmed that the globally recognized TikTok star was detained in Las Vegas on Friday for overstaying his visa, but was later permitted to leave the country. The agency said the Italian citizen arrived in the U.S. on April 30 but remained after his visa expired.

“Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.,” ICE wrote.

What did Khaby Lame post on social media after getting detained by ICE?

Lame, who has more than 162 million TikTok followers, has stayed active on social media since the incident. On Saturday, he posted a promotional TikTok video for Kellogg’s cereal. He also shared a photo of a scenic view with a palm tree on his Instagram Story.

On Sunday, Lame posted another Instagram Story featuring a photo with Will Smith, writing, “what a great experience! Thank you for letting me be part of your movie @willsmith @martinlawrence.”

Who is Khaby Lame?

Lame rose to fame after losing his job as a factory mechanic in 2020, France 24 reported. He began creating short-form video content, quickly becoming known for his viral reaction skits. According to France 24, Lame earned about $16.5 million in 2023, largely through brand marketing deals.

Although Lame has lived in Italy since infancy, after being born in Senegal, he didn’t officially receive Italian citizenship until 2022, per The Associated Press.

“It is not that before, before signing, I didn’t feel Italian, so very little has changed,” Lame said after gaining citizenship. “But now I am officially Italian, on paper.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Khaby Lame his real name?

Technically, yes. Khaby is a nickname. His full name is Khabane Lame, and he uses his legal name as the display name on his Instagram account.

Why does Khaby Lame not talk?

Lame said that him not speaking in videos was initially not a purposeful decision.

He told CNN (via CapitalFM.com), “I came up with the idea because I was seeing these videos circulating, and I liked the idea of bringing some simplicity to it. The type of gesture came by chance, but the silence didn’t. I thought of a way to reach as many people as possible. And the best way was not to speak.”