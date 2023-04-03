Khyree Jackson — who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April — was killed in a car crash early on July 6, along with two former high school teammates, Anthony Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel.
Law enforcement is still investigating the car crash. It could be months before authorities complete the investigation and decide the charges, an expert told The Washington Post. The collision happened around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday on northbound Route 4 near Presidential Parkway in Prince George’s County. An Infiniti Q50 was changing lanes and driving at a high speed when it hit the basketball players as well as another car. The driver was uninjured, along with its two passengers.
Jackson’s family and team have publicly reacted to the tragic news, reflecting on his life and his love for football.
“He always had high aspirations,” Anthony Jackson, his grandfather, told NBC Washington. “He was doing the best that he could possibly do. In life and with the family.”
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was “absolutely crushed by this news.”
“Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his team-mates to him,” he said, according to BBC News. “In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”
Jackson was enrolled at Fort Scott Community College before receiving the opportunity to play in Division I at the University of Alabama. He then transferred to the University of Oregon, where he completed his collegiate career, according to The Post.
Lytton played at Florida State University and Penn State, while Hazel played at the University of Maryland and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Together, they all played football at Henry A. Wise High School in Maryland. They won multiple state championships and helped build the school’s legacy, which included winning 43 straight games and three state titles from 2015 to 2018.