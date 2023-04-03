Khyree Jackson — who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April — was killed in a car crash early on July 6, along with two former high school teammates, Anthony Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel.

Law enforcement is still investigating the car crash. It could be months before authorities complete the investigation and decide the charges, an expert told The Washington Post. The collision happened around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday on northbound Route 4 near Presidential Parkway in Prince George’s County. An Infiniti Q50 was changing lanes and driving at a high speed when it hit the basketball players as well as another car. The driver was uninjured, along with its two passengers.