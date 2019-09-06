Several people were injured on the set of Eddie Murphy‘s new Amazon MGM Studios film, The Pickup, on April 20 when a car collided with a truck. Some crew members sustained bumps, bruises and broken bones in the accident, which occurred in Atlanta, the Associated Press reported. Two of the injured crew members were treated at a hospital and later released. One other person remained hospitalized on Tuesday, but all the injured crew members are expected to make a full recovery.
Murphy was not on set when the accident happened. Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and the rest of the film stars were also away. A second unit, the group that normally shoots the parts that don’t involve the main stars, was filming on the set when the accident happened.
“It was a completely freak accident,” an anonymous person told the AP. “It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt.”
In a statement to the AP, Amazon MGM Studios said it’s “still in the process of gathering facts on what happened.”
“First and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” the studio told the AP. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union that represents film crew members, told the AP that it’s investigating the accident as well.
As Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported, The Pickup is directed and produced by Tim Story. The Pickup has been shooting in Atlanta since February. Saturday’s accident isn’t expected to delay the film, which hasn’t yet a release date. Details about the film’s plot are also unknown at this time.