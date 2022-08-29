With their infectious energy and boundless creativity, Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, known as Kid ‘N Play, have dominated pop culture for over 30 years. The legendary hip-hop artists and movie stars continue to break new ground with their chart-topping podcast, The Funhouse with Kid ‘N Play. The star-studded interview-style show produced by Urban One Podcasts debuted within the top 25% of all music podcasts on Apple Podcasts in just five weeks.
The podcast’s listeners receive a VIP tour through the classic hip-hop streets with the duo as their guides.
“Kid and I have a legacy,” Martin told Blavity recently.
“People are probably not aware of the three six degrees of separation of Kid ‘N Play,” he jokingly said regarding the first season’s iconic lineup, including Kid Capri, Chuck D and Roxanne Shante.
Martin continued, “So it’s just calling friends and saying, ‘Hey, you want to have fun?’ Some of these artists are not necessarily known to crack a smile or to joke and laugh. But they have that kind of relationship with us. They know our antics, our vibe, and how organic we are, and it makes them comfortable because they know us. So it’s a conversation amongst friends.”
Martin mentioned some of his favorite moments with their guests, including discovering that rapper Rakim’s musical prowess as a lyricist was influenced by his ability to compose music and play various instruments and dissecting Doug E. Fresh‘s experience performing in front of younger crowds.
As excited as the duo is to speak with some of their long-time friends and colleagues, the ability to share their knowledge and experiences with a younger generation is just as important.
“I think in this fractured world, especially in the music and hip-hop scenes, the show is an attempt to bridge the gap and show that we’re not that far apart. We’re more aligned than we think,” Reid said.
The podcast offers insightful discussions and lively conversations that merge the two worlds, bridging the gap in hip-hop’s rich fabric. Future guests include current chart-toppers, producers, music executives and politicians.
“Every artist has a journey, and very rarely is it an overnight thing,” Reid said.
He hoped that listeners hearing their guests’ journeys would be “informative” and “inspirational,” adding, “We bring a natural curiosity about music first and foremost, and then just life in general. You know, you turn around and realize everybody didn’t make it this far. Many of our great friends, peers, and people we admired have finished their journey. So, I think, while we are still here and enjoying each other’s company, this would be a really interesting way to proceed.”
The Funhouse with Kid ‘N Play is available on all major podcast platforms and Urban One Podcasts. Check out the first episode below featuring Naughty by Nature’s lead rapper, Treach.