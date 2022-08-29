With their infectious energy and boundless creativity, Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, known as Kid ‘N Play, have dominated pop culture for over 30 years. The legendary hip-hop artists and movie stars continue to break new ground with their chart-topping podcast, The Funhouse with Kid ‘N Play. The star-studded interview-style show produced by Urban One Podcasts debuted within the top 25% of all music podcasts on Apple Podcasts in just five weeks.

The podcast’s listeners receive a VIP tour through the classic hip-hop streets with the duo as their guides.

“Kid and I have a legacy,” Martin told Blavity recently.

“People are probably not aware of the three six degrees of separation of Kid ‘N Play,” he jokingly said regarding the first season’s iconic lineup, including Kid Capri, Chuck D and Roxanne Shante.

Martin continued, “So it’s just calling friends and saying, ‘Hey, you want to have fun?’ Some of these artists are not necessarily known to crack a smile or to joke and laugh. But they have that kind of relationship with us. They know our antics, our vibe, and how organic we are, and it makes them comfortable because they know us. So it’s a conversation amongst friends.”

Martin mentioned some of his favorite moments with their guests, including discovering that rapper Rakim’s musical prowess as a lyricist was influenced by his ability to compose music and play various instruments and dissecting Doug E. Fresh‘s experience performing in front of younger crowds.