Kierra Sheard-Kelly got the last laugh after a caption she wrote for a family photo caused the internet to go into a frenzy.
It all started when Sheard-Kelly shared a few photos from a family vacation to Disneyland Park with her husband and daughter with a caption that read, “#myfamily the joys of being a wife and mother, the whole household has been in my guts! Hooraaaay! 🥰🫠🎉 @mrjordankelly.”
Caught off guard by her using the word “guts,” people had mixed feelings. Many folks felt that she was oversharing since “guts” can also mean to engage in sexual intercourse.
“We cannot afford for any oil to seep out of our lamps.. 😩.. you are apart of a legacy of women that have not shown the world.. nothing but tack, class, and kingdom.. come on now.. this is trashy.. 😩.CRY LOUD AND SPARE NOT… I AM ASHAMED,” one disappointed fan commented.
“But when non Christian folks talk like this, Ya’ll got something to say. Ya’ll are JUST LIKE the world. No separation between the two 🤷🏾♀️,” another person wrote.
“I see a lot a lot of people are upset at me for speaking up I will back what I said it’s my opinion not everything is for social media especially when you’re preaching and singing who is going to take you serious. Come at me if you want my opinion will never change,” someone else wrote.
Others thought it was funny and enjoyed the laugh from the unexpected post.
“The way I had to grab my readers out my nightstand. I’m 45 but I know I can see better than that. 😂😂 #gutministry,” one person commented.
“And Kiki you said wat u said but that caption took me out🤣🤣luv you so much ❤️,” another fan said.
Turns out, Sheard-Kelly’s Disneyland post was just a reference to her new song “Guts,” which is an acronym for “God’s Up To Something.”
“Hahaha so this was the GUTS you were talking about lol love it,” one fan joked.
“The way I hollered. I’m all here for it. Love it! You better be married honey,” another person added.
“I be running my mouth because I know whose I am,” she sings in “Guts.” “Try to keep up if you don’t understand/ I don’t answer to nothing that don’t come from my Father/ It’s never good enough for them, then why should I bother.”
