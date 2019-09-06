Kim Burrell is apologizing for the homophobic slurs she used in the past. The 51-year-old gospel singer issued an apology while accepting the Aretha Franklin Icon Award at the 39th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Billboard reported. Burrell said doing some serious soul-searching led her to realize the impact of her words.

“There is such a care to take when you realize you’re not just preaching to the choir anymore,” Burrell told the audience. “You’re preaching to the ones who wanted to be in the choir and were too scared to come because they didn’t understand our language. … [I] understand that some of my past words, comments, preaching have been received by the LGBTQ+ community as negative and hurtful. There’s nothing more hurtful than to think — to imagine — that you’ve said something in the name of God, and it hurt somebody.”