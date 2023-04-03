Kylian Mbappé, a forward for Real Madrid, may be suspended for two games after he was given a red card on Sunday. The forward tackled his opponent and later apologized, according to insider sources per The Athletic.

The star player tackled Antonio Blanco of the Alavés at the 38th minute on Sunday. This resulted in referee Cesar Soto Grado giving Mbappe a yellow card. However, he settled on a red card after watching the VAR review, according to The Athletic.

Although Real Madrid was down one player for the rest of the game, they still won 1-0. Real Madrid officials met with the refereeing body at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters after the game to listen to files, according to the news outlet. They criticized the red card and Mbappe’s automatic suspension from the game, saying that Espanyol defender Carlos Romero did not receive a red card when he previously tackled Mbappe.

How many games will Kylian Mbappe be suspended?

Mbappe risks getting suspended for two games, which is standard for players who do not create “harmful” consequences or injure another player. The maximum sentence is a 3-game ban, according to The Athletic.

If suspended, the soccer player will miss the April 20 game against Athletic Bilbao, as well as the match against Getafe on Apr. 23. The potential suspension does not affect his participation in the Champions League, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly apologized after the game

The referee’s postgame report indicated the French player used “excessive force.” On the other hand, Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti defended him, saying he is “not violent” and acted out of frustration.

“I haven’t spoken to him. First of all, we have to say that Mbappe is not violent, he has asked for forgiveness, he is aware of what he has done,” he said, according to the news outlet. “It’s a red card and he paid for it. Surely the many small fouls made him react like that. It’s not the way to react but surely what happened.”

Sources said Mbappe apologized to Blanco after the game.