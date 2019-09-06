Kyren Lacy, the former Louisiana State University wide receiver who played three seasons at the school, was found dead in Houston on Saturday.

According to WBRZ, investigators said the 24-year-old, who faced legal problems in recent months related to a car crash , died by suicide. Lacy was also a top prospect for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy,” Lacy’s lawyer said in a statement, per WAFB. “First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace.”

The statement released by Kyren Lacy’s lawyer

The statement continues in part that Lacy was “scheduled to have his matter heard before a grand jury tomorrow wherein we were very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges. From the very beginning, this so-called investigation took on the appearance of an overzealous, targeted effort—what can only be described as a witch hunt—fueled by who Kyren was and the public profile he carried. The decision by the investigating agency to charge him at all, in our view, was not only unjustified, it was disturbing. It’s imperative to understand the Lafourche Parish District Attorney, to this day, has not formally charged Kyren.”

It continues, “There was never a presumption of innocence which was exemplified by the NFL pulling his draft card over mere accusations without affording him the slightest chance to defend himself. The pressure and perception likely became unbearable. Let us be absolutely clear: This is far from over. We will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why. Those responsible for this gross miscarriage of justice must and will be held accountable.”

What were the legal troubles Kyren Lacy faced in the past year?

Lacy, who was accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a 78-year-old man, was scheduled to have his case heard by a grand jury on Monday. Police said the crash happened when Lacy chose to speed and change lanes in a no-passing zone before crashing into 78-year-old Herman Hall. Lacy left the scene according to prosecutors, leading to accusations of hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, as well as negligent homicide. The 24-year-old was released from jail on a $151,000 bail after he turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 12, per ESPN.

What are Kyren Lacy’s loved ones saying after his death?

Lacy’s father, Kenny Lacy, urged other parents to check on their loved ones.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. the heartbroken father said in a post, per WBRZ. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.”

Kenny also expressed how the family is trying to deal with the loss.

“Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” he said. “This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!”

How Jayden Daniels reacted to Kyren Lacy’s death

Jayden Daniels, who played with Lacy at LSU, made several posts on his Instagram Story to honor his former teammate.

Jayden Daniels reacts to Kyren Lacy’s tragic death through his IG story pic.twitter.com/zlOrWvw7r3 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) April 13, 2025

He wrote in part, “It was yo turn next bro. We was finna be there right with u i swear.

He also said, “Til next time brudda .. we gonna hold it down for u. U gon live yo dreams through us. Hope you at peace now.”