According to USA Today, there has been an increase of nearly 21,000 in the amount of Black-owned businesses in America since 2020 when there were 140,918 open for business. Although 12.4% of the U.S. population is made up of African Americans, only “2.4% of all employer-firm owners” are Black-owned businesses, which is relatively small in comparison to some of their counterparts. Particularly, white Americans, who make up the majority of society at 59% and represent 86% of businesses across the nation.