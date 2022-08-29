Black consumers spend billions of dollars each year on brands. With the Black community’s spending power expected to reach “$1.7 trillion (in nominal dollars) in 2030,” it’s ideal for Black people to circulate money within our community to help build generational wealth.
According to USA Today, there has been an increase of nearly 21,000 in the amount of Black-owned businesses in America since 2020 when there were 140,918 open for business. Although 12.4% of the U.S. population is made up of African Americans, only “2.4% of all employer-firm owners” are Black-owned businesses, which is relatively small in comparison to some of their counterparts. Particularly, white Americans, who make up the majority of society at 59% and represent 86% of businesses across the nation.
According to research conducted by the Census Bureau’s 2022 Annual Business Survey, 1.4 million citizens had jobs at Black-owned establishments, which led to $53.6 billion being paid to employees annually. Despite low staff numbers, typically fewer than 10 employees in 2020 per Pew Research Center, USA Today reported.
Check out a list of some of the largest Black-owned businesses that employ thousands of people reported by Black Enterprise’s Top 100 list from 2022 and 2022, according to USA Today.
- World Wide Technology, founded by David L. Steward, has 10,000 employees globally and rakes in $17B annually.
- ActOne Group, founded by Janice Bryant Howroyd, has 2,600 employees globally and rakes in $1.1B annually.
- Bridge Water Interiors LLC, founded by Ron Hall Sr., has 2,400 employees nationally and ranks in $2B annually.
- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida L.L.C., founded by Troy Taylor, has around 5,000 employees nationally and rakes in over $250M annually.
- Modular Assembly Innovations L.L.C., founded by Billy Vickers, has 281 employees nationally and rakes $1B annually.
- Thompson Hospitality Corp., founded by Warren Thompson, has 6,000 employees globally and rakes in $600M annually.
- Urban One Inc., founded by Cathy Hughes, has around 1,000 employees nationally and rakes in $484M annually.
- Hightowers Petroleum Co., founded by Stephen Hightower, has 45 employees in North America and rakes in $450M annually.
Since less than 3% of American businesses are owned by Black people, the Black community is at a huge disadvantage in becoming an equal part of America’s business infrastructure, according to data distributed by the Brookings Institution. It was discovered through their findings that there is a higher chance of Black adults being jobless, which could change if the rate of Black-owned businesses continues to increase since they’re more prone to hire people of color.
Until investors and banks stop overlooking Black-owned businesses and choose to financially support them through a fair lens, like they do their counterparts, not only will the Black community continue to suffer, but so will the overall U.S. economy per the institute’s research.